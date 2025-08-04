/Tejashwi Yadav in hot water for having 2 voter IDs ahead of Bihar polls

Ahead of the Bihar assembly polls, the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav fell into hot water after a complaint was filed against him for allegedly having two voter cards in his name. An advocate named Rajiv Ranjan lodged a complaint against the Bihar leader of the opposition, but a formal FIR is yet to be filed. This comes a dat after the Election Commission asked Yadav to give the voter ID he has - which the leader claimed he possessed without having been "issued officially."

On Saturday (August 2), Yadava demonstrated an online search, with the EPIC number, to claim that his name was missing in the draft electoral rolls. He alleged that his voter ID number was changed.



“Our preliminary investigation suggests that the EPIC number you mentioned at the press conference on August 2 was not issued officially. You are therefore requested to hand over the EPIC card in original for detailed investigation," the EC said in its statement.

'Thousand names have been removed'

Yadav claimed that nearly 65 lakh voters have been removed from the state’s draft electoral roll, ahead of the upcoming assembly elections this year. The EC had released the draft voter list for Bihar on Friday, following a month-long special intensive revision (SIR) exercise.

“Almost 20 to 30 thousand names have been removed from every assembly constituency. A total of around 65 lakh voters, or about 8.5% of the total, have had their names removed from the list,” he said.