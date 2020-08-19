Bangladesh to get Indian COVID-19 vaccine on priority, says foreign secretary Shringla

India has assured Bangladesh that it will be a priority country when it comes to giving any Indian vaccine.

"For us, Bangladesh is always a priority country and when the vaccine is produced, it goes without saying that our closest neighbours, friends, partners and other countries will be part of that", Bangladesh's Daily Star quoted the Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla as saying.

Three vaccines are being developed in India - Oxford vaccine by Serum Institute of India, Bharat Biotech-ICMR vaccine and Zydus Cadila.

Bangladesh has proposed India to hold COVID-19 vaccine trial in the country to which the Indian side has responded positively.

Bangladesh's foreign secretary Masud Bin Momen was quoted by Daily Star saying, "We offered that we can extend our assistance, if needed, especially in terms of a vaccine trial, we are ready."

Bangladesh is the second country after Bhutan which has offered to be part of COVID-19 trials.

During India- Bangladesh foreign secretary meet, the Rohingya issue was also discussed. The Bangladeshi FS said, "we have also discussed the latest situation of Rohingya crisis while India reiterated its position on safe, secure and sustainable Rohingya repatriation."

India has been providing support to Bangladesh to deal with the Rohingya refugee crisis and has been providing supplies including building pre-fabricated houses.

The Indian foreign secretary met Bangladeshi PM Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday. The meeting has been described as "excellent" by Indian government sources.

During the meet, many issues including connectivity, the revival of economy post-COVID-19, cooperation on COVID-19 assistance, including on therapeutics and vaccine, joint commemoration of Mujib Barsho was discussed.

