Attempts to create discord in India-Gulf relations, says India on fake Twitter handles of Arab royalty

Reacting to the reports of social media profiles changing names to the Arab royalty, India said that attempts are being made to create discord in the special relations between India and the Gulf

Highlighting the impersonation of Omani Princess Mona bint Fahd al Said by a Pakistani twitter ID, sources said, "it clearly demonstrates that it is deliberate attempt to disturb social harmony in India and in that region".

Meanwhile, Indian missions have appealed to the Indian community not to be swayed by such propaganda.

"The friendly relations between India and Oman are underpinned by our shared values of tolerance and pluralism. Let us all commit to maintaining unity and social harmony at this critical juncture," The Indian mission in Oman said o Twitter.

Asking Indian community in the country to "stay focused and united in our fight against COVID-19", mission asked "not get distracted by fake news on social media with malicious intentions".

Omani Princess Mona bint Fahd who was impersonated has issued a statement clarifying the uproar created by the fake handle which even had parody written in its bio.

In the statement, she said, "Friends, First of all, I thank you for your concern to verify the offensive post published through an account impersonating me, which you are sure that I have no connection with it."

"With full trust in all of you in strengthening awareness among all regarding such activities, which are not acceptable to the Omani society, I confirm again that my presence in social media is restricted on the following accounts: @hhmonaalsaid and @MonaFahad 13," she added.

Indian envoy to Oman Munu Mahawar thanked the Omani princes for clarification on Twitter and wrote India values its "friendly relations with Oman and will continue working closely with the Government and people of Oman to further strengthen our special relationship."

A Pakistani profile with username @pak_fauj changed its name to Omani Royalty Mona bint Fahd al Said @SayyidaMona and on Wednesday and tweeted anti-India rant, which went viral, by design. The tweet was retweeted by many including by Pakistani media personnel.

Twitter gives the option of changing one's twitter name, username and description but its history is not managed publicly.

Another fake twitter handle emerged of a so-called Saudi Princess Noura Bint Faisal coming out with anti-India stuff but it was a no brainer to find the account was previously by the name @idanialusaf.

Sources also slammed Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's anti-India statement saying "It is deeply regrettable OIC continues to make a factually incorrect and misleading statement" advising the grouping not to "communalise fight against COVID-19".