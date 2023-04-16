Atiq Ahmed's autopsy report reveals he was shot eight times

Slained Indian mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed was killed by at least eight bullets according to a preliminary postmortem report released. The first bullet went through Ahmed's temple as was caught on live TV.

After being shot in the temple, Ahmed instantly fell down while his brother Ashraf Ahmed attempted to look at what happened but was also shot in flash. The full autopsy report is expected to reveal the extent of damage both brothers took.

The assassins identified as Lavlesh Tiwari, Arun Maurya and Sunny threw their weapons after firing over 20 rounds and were instantly apprehended by the police. As of the last update, the three shooters have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a court in Prayagraj

Some media reports have claimed that Ahmed was ambush-killed as he was starting to open his mouth on the involvement of foreign actors. According to FIR registered in the case, Atiq claimed he had links with terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) as well as Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI.

“In a statement Atiq had said that he had links with LeT and ISI. He said that an arms dealer who also arranges weapons for LeT supplied him weapons that came via drones from across the border. These included a 45 bore pistol, an AK 47, sten gun, RDX that came via Punjab border,” the FIR accessed by The Print noted.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered the formation of a three-member judicial enquiry committee to prepare a comprehensive report on the killing of Atiq and his brother.

Retired Justice Arvind Kumar Tripathi of Allahabad High Court, retired IPC officer Subesh Kumar Singh and retired district judge Brijesh Kumar Soni have been included in the panel and ordered to submit a report in two months.

“Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath took cognisance of the Prayagraj incident. He immediately convened a high-level meeting and issued instructions that the case be probed," the government said in a press release.

The chief minister also issued instructions that a three-member judicial commission be set up. All three attackers have been arrested. The police are conducting an inquiry,” it added.

In the aftermath of Ahmed's death, the central government is mulling implementing a Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the safety and security of journalists. The shooting was caught on camera with several policemen as well as media personnel around. Any of the journalists on the spot could have easily received a bullet.

(With inputs from agencies)