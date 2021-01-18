At UNSC, India welcomes Abraham Accords; lauds role of Arab League

At the United Nations Security Council, India has welcomed the recently signed Abraham Accords that saw several countries in West Asia establishing ties with Israel. Calling the signing of "Abraham Accords" a "positive development", India's envoy to the United Nations TS Tirumurti said, "We welcome these agreements regarding normalization of relations between Israel and other countries, which, we believe will contribute to peace and stability in West Asia."

The accords signed in 2020 saw UAE, Bahrain establishing ties with Israel. The development comes after more than 2 decades, since the last time any Arab country recognised Israel, which was Jordan in 1994, and Egypt in 1979.

The Indian envoy highlighted New Delhi's "traditional support" to the "Palestinian cause", pointing out that, "A two-state solution and lasting peace can be achieved only through direct negotiations between the two parties on all final status issues, taking into account the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians for Statehood and Israel’s security concerns."

The Indian top diplomat to the United Nations was speaking at a meet on cooperation between the UN and League of Arab States, where he lauded role of the latter. He said, "Members of the Arab League are among the top troop and police-contributing countries. Arab states are also among the largest donors of humanitarian assistance to countries facing armed conflict." Arab League is a 22-member grouping based out of Cairo, Egypt.

On India's ties with the grouping, he said that New Delhi " will work together with the League of Arab States in their pursuit of regional peace and security, in combating terrorism and other challenges and in promoting tolerance and pluralistic traditions."

9 million Indians live and work in Arab countries forming the largest expat community of the region. Indians from the Arab world remit around $48 billion to India annually. He said, India and the Arab world share a "civilisational relationship" and "our interaction with the region encompasses every aspect of human endeavour - from agriculture to hi-tech, from clean energy to counterterrorism, and from education to trade and commerce."

During his intervention, he also spoke on the ongoing conflicts in countries like Syria, Libya, or Yemen, elaborating that "at the heart of the conflict are human beings" and "unfortunately these conflicts have brought untold misery to millions of people due to unabated violence and displacement, affecting mainly women, children and the elderly."