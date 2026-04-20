/At least 10 dead, several injured as bus falls into gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

At least 10 individuals died, and several others were injured after a passenger bus veered off the road and fell into a gorge in the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. The accident took place at around 10 am when the bus, en route from Ramnagar to Udhampur, reportedly went out of control while navigating a blind curve and turned turtle before plunging down the hillside.

A large-scale rescue operation is in progress, with personnel from the Army, police, and local residents working together to evacuate the injured. Several passengers have been taken to nearby hospitals, many of whom are said to be in critical condition.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh spoke with district officials and assured that every possible assistance is being extended to the critically injured, including arrangements for airlifts.

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"The rescue operation has been immediately undertaken. Heavy casualties are expected. All possible assistance is being provided. The injured will be shifted for medical aid. Arrangements are being made to airlift the seriously injured," the minister said. He added that he is continuously in touch with the local administration as rescue efforts are underway.