Astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti wishes India, ISRO from ISS on 75th Independence Day; video goes viral

As India celebrates its 75th Independence Day on August 15, European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristoforetti congratulated India and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) from the International Space Station.

"It is a pleasure to congratulate India on 75 years of independence. For decades international agencies have cooperated with the Indian Space Research Organisation on many space and science missions and it continues today as ISRO works on the development of upcoming earth science missions that will help us track disasters and get us a better understanding of our changing climate," the astronaut said.

"On behalf of ESA, NASA and all international partners, I would like to wish the best of luck to ISRO as it gets ready to send humans into space. Expanding our partnership with ISRO and exploring the universe together is a goal for all of us and for the future of space exploration," Samantha Cristoforetti added.

Also Read in Pics: Indian monuments and govt buildings lit up

The video went viral on the net and was shared over 5,800 times with over 32,000 likes.

Thanks to all members of ISRO for giving an identity of Indian space research to an international presence. On this auspicious occasion of 75 years AZADI all Indians can proudly say that India has a significant contribution today in space research & science. — Hiranmoy Talukder (@hiranmaytalukd1) August 13, 2022 ×

Proud moment for Indian scientists, all Indian citizens all over the universe. Congratulations India on its 75th birthday. 🙏💐👍 — Bijaya Dixit (@ipsibk) August 13, 2022 ×

ISRO on its Twitter handle thanked NASA and ESA and all its partners at ISS with the hashtag #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.

(With inputs from Agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.