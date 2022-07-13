Artisan in Kashmir makes Indian national flag on silk wall hanging, wishes it to be put up at Red Fort

For the first time ever, the Indian national flag has been made on a silk wall hanging by a Kashmiri artisan Maqbool Dar in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district. Maqbool’s motive for making the Indian National Flag on a silk wall hanging is to bring the attention of government authorities towards the dying art as well as the artisans.

Maqbool hails from Ashtengoo Village of Bandipora district and runs a carpet weaving unit with over 40 women working in the unit. The carpet industry of Kashmir Valley was hit badly due to the Covid-19 pandemic. And a year ago, Maqbool had the idea of making an Indian flag by weaving a silk carpet, it took him around three months to make this art piece.

“I thought about this a year ago and I want this carpet to be put up at Red Fort in New Delhi. I wish to put it up myself there. It will be visible to everyone from there and people will notice the Kashmir craft which would help us artisans. The main idea is to bring attention of the government towards the art and artisans. I also made tiranga because I really wanted to, every office including PM Modi and all top officials have an Indian flag in the office and that’s how I got the I made it, “said Maqbool Dar, artisan.

Maqbool has been weaving carpets for over 30 years, and not only is he running his household but also employees 40 women in his village in the carpet weaving unit he runs. Maqbool says if the government doesn’t come to the rescue of the artisans, the art would die soon.

“I always wanted to help the women folk, so that they can support themselves. Around 40 girls are working with us, and I hope the government supports us otherwise it’s very difficult for us to survive. The craft is dying and if we are not helped then we will lose this art and craft.” said Maqbool Dar.

Around half a million women are associated with the craft industry in the Kashmir Valley. And those women associated with the carpet industry say that if they are not supported by the government, the art will die and that would be the end of their employment as well.

“Around 30-40 girls are here in these units. We are extremely thankful to Maqbool for helping us by starting the unit. He gave us the right way. The only issue we face is the rates that we get. Maqbool has done so much for the women of this place and selflessly he is working for Benefit to the women of this place. “, said Shahzada Begum, Artisan.

Kashmir craft Industry is one of the largest employment generators in the Valley.