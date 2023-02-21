ARE YOU JEALOUS? This Indian firm is forcing staff to go home on time

If you have been staying late at work and sitting on your desk well after working hours to finish that important project, you will be jealous to know that an Indian firm is actually forcing its employees to leave on time. How? Indian firm SoftGrid Computers, an Indian tech start-up based in Indore in Indian state of Madhya Pradesh sends out a message on the employees' computers prompting them to leave work.

After 10 minutes of the message at sharp 7 PM, which is the shift end timing, Voila !... The computer automatically shuts down.

"Your shift time is over. The office system will shut down in 10 mins. PLEASE GO HOME!" reads the warning message on the employees' computers.

Media portals quoting Shweta Shukla, CEO and co-founder of SoftGrid said, "The Covid-19 pandemic threw our work days out of balance and we all began working long hours. I was struggling to make time for my child."

She shared that work life balance for her other colleagues was also thrown out of the window because of the pandemic. At this point, they asked a colleague to create a software which would tackle the pressing issue in a most easy fashion.

Tanvi Khandelwal, who works at company's human resources division shared a post on how the company is asking her to leave work by flashing a warning. Soon after, the post went viral and received lakhs of likes and was flooded with thousands of comments. Netizens were fascinated by the idea and welcomed the initiative taken by the company.

