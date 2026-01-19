/Winter menace: Delhi's air quality continues to be 'severe'; sparks health concerns

On Monday (Jan 19), the national capital, Delhi’s air quality continues to be severe due to dense fog and cold. Visibility has become a concern as it disrupts traffic, creating a hindrance to daily life. The Air Quality Index (AQI) readings are showing close to 400 in the mornings as recorded at several monitoring stations. This data has been released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). This phenomenon is contributing to health issues, as the combination of toxic air, persistent fog and low temperatures is concerning.

And over the weekend, the AQI average at 4 PM on Sunday, with data collated over 24 hours, showed 440. So, the capital has remained steady in the severe category, which may be an improvement over its earlier placement. ‘Very poor’ in this context is looked at as better, given the history of air quality in this region of the country during winters.

10 most polluted cities in 2026:

According to AQI. in, here's a list of the most polluted cities with rankings of the Air Quality Index.

1. Ghaziabad 411 Hazardous 2. Baghpat 390 Severe 3. Jind 388 Severe 4. Hisar 387 Severe 5. Sonipat 387 Severe 6. Etah 383 Severe 7. Ganganagar 381 Severe 8. Rohtak 378 Severe 9. New Delhi 372 Severe 10 Kaithal 372 Severe

Major contributors to Delhi’s pollution