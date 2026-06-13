/Antonov An-32: Rugged backbone of the Indian Air Force’s transport fleet

The Antonov An-32, a Soviet-origin twin-engine turboprop tactical transport aircraft, has served as a primary workhorse for the Indian Air Force (IAF) since its formal induction in 1984. Originally designed to meet India's unique requirement for an aircraft capable of operating under demanding "hot and high" conditions, the An-32 remains an indispensable element of the nation's military logistics network, linking remote border outposts to the mainland.

The aircraft’s design was driven by the specific geographical challenges of the Indian subcontinent, which span from scorching deserts to freezing, high-altitude mountain ranges. To achieve the performance required for these environments, engineers mated the rugged airframe of the Antonov An-26 with significantly more powerful Ivchenko Progress AI-20 turboprop engines. These modifications gave the An-32 a high thrust-to-weight ratio, allowing it to take off from short runways and operate out of critical Advanced Landing Grounds (ALGs) across the Himalayas in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh.

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Operational roles and fleet modernisation

The An-32 is a multi-role platform with broad operational capabilities. It is designed to carry up to 7.5 tons of cargo, transport 50 passengers, or accommodate 42 paratroopers. Beyond standard troop and supply movements, the fleet regularly executes critical humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) missions, including medical evacuations and civilian airlifts during natural disasters. The aircraft has also played a pioneering role in the IAF’s transition toward sustainable aviation, successfully conducting multiple flights utilising home-grown bio-jet fuel blends.

To preserve this capability, the IAF initiated a comprehensive $400 million modernisation programme. The upgrade project, executed partly in Ukraine and partly at the IAF's 1 Base Repair Depot (BRD) in Kanpur, aimed to modernise the aircraft’s avionics, navigation suites, and radar systems. This program extended the airframe's operational life, ensuring the An-32 remains flightworthy and relevant in modern airspace while improving cockpit ergonomics and cabin conditions for the crew.

History of strategic challenges

Operating a massive transport fleet across some of the world's most unforgiving terrain carries inherent operational risks, and the An-32's four-decade service record includes notable losses. In June 2009, an IAF An-32 crashed into Rinchi Hill near Mechuka in Arunachal Pradesh, resulting in the deaths of all 13 defence personnel on board.

On July 22, 2016, another An-32, carrying 29 personnel, disappeared over the Bay of Bengal after taking off from Tambaram Air Force Station near Chennai on a routine flight to Port Blair in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. While the disappearance remained an unresolved mystery for years, a breakthrough came when a deep-sea exploration vehicle operated by the National Institute of Ocean Technology located the wreckage on the seabed at a depth of 3,400 meters. The Ministry of Defence officially confirmed the discovery, bringing closure to India's largest maritime search operation.