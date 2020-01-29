Anti-CAA move in European Parliament fueled by Pakistan-origin EU MP Shaffaq Mohammed

The culprit behind the draft resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act which is proposed to be tabled in the European Parliament later this week has been identified as a UK national and a Member of the European Parliament.

Originally from Pakistan Shaffaq Mohammed is an MEP since 2019 and was awarded Member of the Order of British Empire in 2015 “for political service” as a councillor on the Sheffield City Council.

Thought the proposed resolution is supposed by 154 of 751 members, the resolutions of the European Parliament are not binding on the European Commission. Debates on the draft resolution are to open on January 20 and voting on the matter is on January 30.



[ European Parliament in Brussels (Courtesy: AFP) ]

Brussels will be hosting the next summit of India and the EU. One of the MEPs to have drafted the resolution stated that people familiar with Indo-Pak affairs and UK politics would not rule out influence from the Pakistan government behind the move by Mohammed.

A group of 154 MEPs belonging to the progressive forum 'S&D Group' have stated that the CAA would trigger the “largest statelessness crisis in the world and cause widespread human suffering.” They have also drafted a formal five-page resolution to be tabled during the plenary session of the European Parliament starting in Brussels.

The resolution proposed states that India is violating its “international obligations” under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and other Human Rights treaties, for the CAA is “discriminatory and dangerously divisive."

The European Parliament is the legislative branch of the European Union and one of its seven institutions. Together with the Council of the European Union, it adopts European legislation, normally on a proposal from the European Commission.

The Parliament delegates to the second-biggest democratic electorate on the planet (after the Indian Parliament) and the biggest trans-national democratic electorate on the planet (375 million qualified voters in 2009)

The European Parliament may favor or reject a legislative proposal or proposed changes to it, yet the European Council isn't lawfully obliged to assess Parliament's opinion. The European Parliament has in the past discussed nation-specific goals, including Turkey and Egypt.