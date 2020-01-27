Pak Origin MEP Behind Anti-CAA Resolution In European Parliament

A Pakistani origin British MEP is behind the resolution against India Citizenship Act in the European Parliament. Sharaf Mohammed is a native of Mirpur in PoK, member of the European Parliament since 2019. Mohammed has moved a resolution which calls the CAA discriminatory. The proposed resolution will be tabled in the European Parliament this week and is reportedly supported by 154 of the 751 members. In a strong response, the Indian government has said that the CAA is an entirely internal matter of India and the law was adopted through democratic means.