Another murder startles Delhi: Woman chops up husband into 10 pieces with son's aid, stores body in fridge

The mystery over Delhi Shraddha murder case is still lingering on in India's capital New Delhi. Just in time as the Delhi police is investigating Walkar's gruesome killing, another chilling murder has now come to limelight from eastern part of the city, according to multiple reports. Delhi Police crime branch have reportedly arrested a woman for allegedly murdering her husband, Anjan Das, with her son's aid. According to the police, woman reportedly had insinuations that her husband was indulged in an extramarital affair. When Poonam discovered that her husband had sold her jewellery and sent the proceeds to his first wife, who resided in Bihar with their eight children, she allegedly became outraged, according to the police.

Poonam allegedly conspired to kill her husband with the help of her son from a previous marriage. Poonam's ex-husband reportedly died of cancer in 2017. Deepak reportedly agreed to the to help Poonam in executing the hatched plot because Das allegedly harassed his wife.

After allegedly killing her husband, both mother and son, Poonam and Dipak, chopped up Das's body parts into 10 pieces. Later, to hide the crime, they stored the pieces in the fridge just like Aaftab Poonawala in Delhi Shraddha murder case. Poonam and Dipak later disposed them off Das's body parts across several parts in east Delhi.

Here's what happened

In June, as per media reports, the body parts were originally discovered by police in Pandav Nagar in Eastern Delhi. After discovering the body parts, the police filed a murder case. However, as per media reports, because the body parts had already begun to decompose the inquiry could not continue. When the horrifying details of Shraddha Walkar murder case began to surface earlier this month, police reportedly investigated if the unidentified body parts belonged to her.

CCTV footages and other gory details

The crime branch reportedly examined the CCTV video from the location where the body parts were discovered as part of their inquiry. According to the video, mother and son were doing to and fro on various occasions in the neighbourhood at night. When the police were conducting investigation it was reportedly found that Anjan Das, a resident of Pandav Nagar in east Delhi, had been missing for approximately six months. They discovered that the man's family had not filed any police complaints. Das was reportedly murdered in June by the accused Poonam and Dipak. Poonam and Deepak during interrogation confessed of committing the crime, as per media reports.

The police claimed that after spiking his drink, mother-son killed Das while he was unconscious. Deepak reportedly can be seen roaming about the neighbourhood with a backpack in his hand in startling CCTV footage. He is followed by his mother Poonam. According to the police, they made multiple visits to dispose off the body parts of Das.