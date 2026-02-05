/Another case of honeymoon murder comes to light, husband dies in hit and run incident planned by wife in Rajasthan

Closed door betrayals and extramarital affairs have led to some chilling incidents of killings in the last one year in India. Another such case that has come to light is from Rajasthan. Ashish and Anju, a newlywed couple were out on a walk when a vehicle hit them. At first it looked like a normal incident of hit-and-run but what came to light later reminded us of the Meghalaya murder in which Raja Raghuvanshi was murdered by his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi while on a honeymoon trip to the picturesque northeastern state. His body was thrown off a deep gorge, which was later discovered by the police.

According to the police, Anju got Ashish killed by her boyfriend, Sanju, and two others and tried to portray it as an accident, reported NDTV news. The incident is being dubbed as Rajasthan's honeymoon murder.

The incident took place on January 30, at around 9. The police was informed about the accident and reached the spot to see the couple lying unconscious on the road. They were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but doctors declared Ashish dead.

"We were informed that a man had been hit by an unidentified vehicle, leading to his death. We surveyed the accident site and also called the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team to investigate from the technical point of view," said Amrita Duhan, Superintendent of Police, Sri Ganganagar.

During investigation Anju, 23, claimed she and her husband were hit by a vehicle and that her jewellery was snatched by them.

However, the police grew in suspicion after it came across discrepancies between on-ground reality and Anju's testimony. Also Ashish's medical report spoke of injury marks, and he appeared to have been strangled.