Andhra Pradesh: Farmer hangs himself over coronavirus scare

A man in Andhra Pradesh hanged himself on Thursday after he feared that he had contracted deadly coronavirus that has already killed over 1000 people in China.

According to reports, the 50-year-old farmer was disturbed after reading several reports about the deadly virus.

He was suffering from urinary tract infection (UTI), and mistook the symptoms of UTI same as the deadly coronavirus'.

Despite doctors assuring him that his infection was not caused by coronavirus, the farmer isolated himself and asked people to stay away from him. He also locked his family inside the house before hanging himself from a tree.

In India, three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed so far. All three have been reported in the state of Kerala.

Authorities have placed thermal scanners and hand-held thermal detectors at 21 airports. Most cities are tracking down returnees from China.

In the national capital, 10 people have been isolated due to suspicion.