Ananya Birla, daughter of Aditya Birla Group chairman, slams US restaurant for being racist

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Oct 26, 2020, 07.34 PM(IST)

Ananya Birla Photograph:( Instagram )

The Scopa Italian Roots restaurant is an Italian-American dining place by chef Antonia Lofaso in California.

Ananya Birla, daughter of Aditya Birla Group's billionaire chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, has slammed a US restaurant for being "racist". She, in a series of tweets on Monday, said the Italian-American dining place in California "literally threw" her and her family out of their premises.

The singer and artist tweeted: "This restaurant @ScopaRestaurant literally threw my family and I, out of their premises. So racist. So sad. You really need to treat your customers right. Very racist. This is not okay."

"We waited for 3 hours to eat at your restaurant. @chefantonia Your waiter Joshua Silverman was extremely rude to my mother, bordering racist. This isn''t okay," Ananya said in another tweet.

She is also the daughter of educationist and mental health activist Neerja Birla.

In a tweet, Neerja Birla slammed the restaurant for ill-treating them.

"Very shocking... absolutely ridiculous behaviour by @ScopaRestaurant.  You have no right to treat any of your customers like this," she said.

"I have never experienced anything of this sort. Racism exists and is real. Unbelievable. @ScopaRestaurant," their son Aryaman Birla also tweeted.

