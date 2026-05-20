/Anantnag school renamed as Shaheed Aadil Memorial High School to honour Pahalgam martyr

The Jammu and Kashmir government has renamed the Government High School at Hapatnar in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district as Shaheed Adil Memorial High School, paying tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

The decision was formalised during a ceremony attended by J&K Education Minister Sakeena Itoo, who said the move was intended to preserve the memory of the extraordinary courage and selflessness shown by the young pony ride operator.

Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a resident of Hapatnar and the sole breadwinner of his family, was working in the tourist meadows of Baisaran Meadow, Pahalgam, on April 22, 2025, when terrorists opened fire on civilians in the Pahalgam terror attack. Eyewitness accounts and official reports state that Shah attempted to confront the attackers barehanded in an effort to disarm them and protect tourists before being fatally shot.

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His act of bravery, widely remembered as a reflection of local hospitality and the ethos of Kashmiriyat, has since been recognised by the Union Territory administration. He was also posthumously honoured by the government on Republic Day for his courage and sacrifice.

Speaking at the event, Sakeena Itoo recalled visiting the site of the attack on the night it occurred, describing it as a deeply disturbing moment that left a lasting impact. She said naming educational institutions after local heroes ensures their legacy continues to guide younger generations.