Amid rising border disputes, India to get 5 military theatre commands, 1 each for China & Pakistan

For better coordination of the armed services, the Indian military is setting up five integrated theatre commands by 2022 with defined areas of operation

Earlier on October 21, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane had said that setting up of integrated theatre commands to synergise the capabilities of the three services would be the next logical move in military reforms after the “momentous” step of appointment of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).

The Centre has already given the mandate to the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat to create theatre demands which are already in place in countries like China and the US.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the remake of Northern Command will begin from Karakoram Pass in Ladakh and continue till Kibithu, the last checkpoint in Arunachal Pradesh has a military mandate guarding 3,425 km of the Line of Actual Control (LAC). China. The headquarters of this command can be Lucknow.

The Western Command will be remanded from Indira Col on Saltoro Ridge in the Siachen Glacier area with its headquarters prospecting at Gujarat's trip to Jaipur.

The third theatre command will be the Peninsular Command; Fourth, a full air defence command; And fifth, a marine command. The Peninsular Command's likely headquarters may be Thiruvananthapuram. The Air Defence Command will not only speed up the country's airstrikes. It will also be responsible for defending Indian airspace through multi-role fighters with all anti-aircraft missiles under its control.

(With inputs from agencies)