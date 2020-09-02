Amid pandemic, no Question Hour during Parliament's monsoon session

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha secretariats said that there would be no Question Hour in the current monsoon session of Parliament.

The Zero Hour in Parliament will also be restricted, according to the notification with no provision for private members' bills during the session.

The sessions will now be held in two shifts - 9am to 1pm and 3pm to 7pm.

"There will be no Question Hour during the Session. In view of the request of the Government owing to the prevailing extraordinary situation due to COVID-19, the Speaker has directed that no day be fixed for the transaction of Private Members' Business during the Session," the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a notification.

There will also be no break during the session with both Houses to function on Saturdays and Sundays. The Rajya Sabha will sit in the morning shift and the Lok Sabha will sit in the evening, according to the notification.

The Parliament session would be held from September 14 to October 1.

