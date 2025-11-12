/Alert BSF personnel neutralise three Pakistani drones on Punjab border

Srinagar: In a resounding blow to cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling networks, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully neutralised three high-tech Pakistani drones attempting to infiltrate Indian territory along the Punjab border in separate overnight operations.

Acting on precise intelligence inputs, BSF troops from the 184 Battalion intercepted and recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone that had crossed over from Pakistan into village Wan in Tarn Taran district. The drone was brought down using advanced anti-drone countermeasures and seized intact for forensic examination.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In a simultaneous high-alert operation in Ferozepur sector, personnel from the 136 Battalion detected two heavy-lift drones hovering near village Bhangala. Displaying exemplary coordination and rapid response, the troops neutralized both aircraft mid-flight. The recovered drones were identified as a DJI Matrice 400 and a DJI Matrice 350 sophisticated commercial-grade platforms frequently exploited by smuggling cartels for transporting heroin, weapons, and counterfeit currency across the heavily guarded frontier.

“These repeated attempts by Pakistan-based operatives to use cutting-edge drone technology for nefarious activities have been decisively thwarted,” said a senior BSF official. “Our jawans remain on maximum alert 24/7, equipped with state-of-the-art anti-drone systems that can detect, track, and neutralize threats within seconds.”

The latest seizures bring the total number of Pakistani drones downed by Punjab Frontier BSF this month to 17, underscoring a sharp escalation in aerial smuggling tactics amid heightened tensions along the 553-km International Border.