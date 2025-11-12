/Alert BSF personnel neutralise three Pakistani drones on Punjab border

The latest seizures bring the total number of Pakistani drones downed by Punjab Frontier BSF this month to 17, underscoring a sharp escalation in aerial smuggling tactics amid heightened tensions along the 553-km International Border.
Srinagar: In a resounding blow to cross-border narcotics and arms smuggling networks, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully neutralised three high-tech Pakistani drones attempting to infiltrate Indian territory along the Punjab border in separate overnight operations.
Acting on precise intelligence inputs, BSF troops from the 184 Battalion intercepted and recovered a DJI Mavic 3 Classic drone that had crossed over from Pakistan into village Wan in Tarn Taran district. The drone was brought down using advanced anti-drone countermeasures and seized intact for forensic examination.
In a simultaneous high-alert operation in Ferozepur sector, personnel from the 136 Battalion detected two heavy-lift drones hovering near village Bhangala. Displaying exemplary coordination and rapid response, the troops neutralized both aircraft mid-flight. The recovered drones were identified as a DJI Matrice 400 and a DJI Matrice 350 sophisticated commercial-grade platforms frequently exploited by smuggling cartels for transporting heroin, weapons, and counterfeit currency across the heavily guarded frontier.
“These repeated attempts by Pakistan-based operatives to use cutting-edge drone technology for nefarious activities have been decisively thwarted,” said a senior BSF official. “Our jawans remain on maximum alert 24/7, equipped with state-of-the-art anti-drone systems that can detect, track, and neutralize threats within seconds.”
