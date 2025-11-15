Al Falah University has become a focal point of the investigation into both the ‘white collar terror module’ and the Red Fort blast. Doctors from the institute are suspected for handling explosives and actively planning the explosion that occurred near Delhi’s famous monument on November 10. The probe revealedJawad Siddiqui, chairman, founder, and managing trustee of the university, has served three years and a month in prison. He also has a previous criminal case registered against him.

Siddiqui is associated with nine companies which were involved in the education, software, investment, and energy sectors. All the companies are linked to the Al-Falah Charitable Trust. An FIR has been registered with Section 420 (cheating), Sections 406 and 409 (criminal breach of trust), Section 471 (use of forged documents), and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy).

Siddiqui has been accused of taking money from investors in the name of investment. It has been highlighted that many of the companies linked with him existed only on paper. Details from the FIR reveal that money was transferred to personal accounts.

Furthermore, Al-Falah Group chairman Siddiqui and director Saud Ahmed Siddiqui have served more than three years in jail for a fraud case involving ₹75 million.

FIR details:

Investigations revealed that the signatures of some of the investors on various papers were forged to convert the deposits into shares.

The reports from FSL confirm that the signatures of the investors were forged.

Large funds received from investors were directed into their personal accounts and then misappropriated.

Three arrested in connection with terror module: