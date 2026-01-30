/Ajit Pawar plane crash: AAIB, CID investigation in crucial phase as political succession talk grows

The investigation into the tragic plane crash that claimed the life of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior NCP leader Ajit Pawar has entered a critical phase, even as political circles remain abuzz with speculation over succession and the possible future role of his wife, Sunetra Pawar. The crash occurred while Ajit Pawar was travelling in a chartered aircraft, triggering shockwaves across Maharashtra and the national political landscape.

In the days following the incident, multiple agencies have been tasked with probing the circumstances that led to the fatal accident. The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, is leading the technical inquiry, focusing on aircraft performance, pilot inputs, weather conditions, and air traffic communication at the time of the crash. Officials have confirmed that the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder have been secured and are being analysed to reconstruct the final moments before the impact.

Alongside the aviation probe, the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has taken over the Accidental Death Report (ADR) registered by the local police, as per standard protocol in high-profile cases. CID teams have visited the crash site, recorded statements of airport officials and emergency responders, and are coordinating with forensic experts.

All possibilities are being examined to ensure a transparent and comprehensive investigation. As the probe continues, attention has inevitably shifted to the political vacuum left by Ajit Pawar’s sudden demise. Pawar played a crucial role both within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra. Senior leaders across party lines have urged restraint, stating that discussions on succession are premature while the state mourns his loss.

However, speculation has grown around Sunetra Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP and Ajit Pawar’s wife, with sections of the party viewing her as a natural political heir, particularly in the Baramati region where the Pawar family holds strong influence. While some leaders have informally backed the idea of her taking on a larger organisational or electoral role, there has been no official announcement regarding her entry into state leadership or a government position.