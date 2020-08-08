Air India plane crash: US, Pakistan, China and others offer condolences

As the death toll for the Air India plane crash rose to 18, various political leaders from around the world offered their condolences to the people who have been affected by the tragic crash that took place on Friday late evening.

The Boeing 737 aircraft on a flight from Dubai to Kozhikode overshot the table-top runway at Kozhikode airport at 7:41 pm last night. There were 184 passengers onboard including 10 infants, two pilots and four cabin crew.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan offered his condolences to the victims late night on Friday. "Saddened to learn of the Air India plane crash in Kerala state leading to loss of innocent lives. May Allah give strength to the bereaved families in their difficult hour," he tweeted.

India's other neighbours, Sri Lanka and Nepal, too, sent out messages on Twitter.

Pradeep Gyawali, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Nepal tweeted: Deeply saddened by the news of Air India Express aircraft's accident in Kerala, India last night. Nepal extends deep condolences to the bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of those injured.

Other countries that offered their condolences and prayers to the victims included Japan, China, the US and more.

Members of the Emergency Response and the Special Assistance Team reached the crash site from Cochin, Mumbai and Delhi to help with the rescue mission.

