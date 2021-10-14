Air India employees request cash and other benefits as Tata Group takes over

As the Tat Group took over the Air India airlines, all employees have raised concerns about their cash, leave and medical benefits, among other things.

Air India Unions have sent a joint letter to the Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation raising their concerns about cash, leave, medical benefits, accommodation of employees and arrears.

The employees requested Rajiv Bansal that the people who were staying in the company flats should be allowed to stay there at least for a year or till monetisation. The unions have asked for a year’s approval as the Tata Group has assured that all current employees will be retained for at least another year.

Employees have also asked that all permanent employees should still be made eligible for the post-retirement benefits of medical and passage.

In addition to the basic rights, the Air India Joint Action Forum of Unions has urged Bansal to assure that all pre-Covid allowances are restored. In 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country, several of allowances of employees were deducted.

Also, all Air India employees have to be entitled to gratuity and provident fund (PF), and all post-retirement medical benefits.

Air India, meanwhile, has reached an agreement with the government of India under which all current employees will be positively retained for another year. Any employee who is let go after one year will be offered voluntary retirement scheme.

Almost a week ago, Tata Songs was announced as the winning bidder to take over Air India airlines. Tata Sons, the holding company for the autos-to-steel Tata conglomerate, bid Rs 180 billion ($2.40 billion) for the government's 100% stake in Air India, a finance ministry official told reporters.

The Chairman of Tata Trusts announced the win by posting an old picture of Jehangir Ratanji Dadabhoy Tata with an Air India aircraft and wrote ‘Welcome back, Air India’.