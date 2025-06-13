/Ahmedabad plane crash: 'Portion I was seat at, landed on ground floor': Lone survivor narrates miraculous escape

The lone survivor of Air India flight AI-171 that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday (June 12), who is currently recuperating in Civil Hospital, had a miraculous escape. The London-bound flight had 242 people on board and only he managed he way to safety with minor injuries.

Talking to state media Doordarshan, he said, "The side where I was sitting wasn't on the hostel side, it was the ground floor of the hostel. I don't know about others, but the place I was sitting that portion landed on the ground floor, and there was some space. As soon as my door broke, I saw that there was some space, and then I tried to get out, and I got out. There was a building wall on the opposite side, and the plane had crashed completely on that side, so probably that is why nobody could get out from that side. There was space only where I was. I don't know how I survived."

He added, "When the fire broke out, my left hand also got burned. Then I was admitted to the hospital. People here are treating me well. People are very nice here."

The plane that took off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport burst into flames after piercing through a medical college hostel building and burst into flames. A survival in a scenario like this is a miracle.

He continued, "It all happened in front of my eyes. I couldn't even believe how I was saved. For instance, I thought I would also die. But when I opened my eyes, I was alive. I removed my seat belt and escaped from there. Bodies of uncle-aunties and air hostesses were there. After takeoff, for 5-10 seconds, we felt like everything was stuck."

Police have confirmed, rescue operations at the crash site have concluded, and no further rescue operations will take place now. The forensic team has collected DNA samples for identification of the victims. The death toll has mounted to 265, which includes 5 MBBS students. The black box will ascertain the reason that led to the crash of the Air India flight AI-171.