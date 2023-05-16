Ahead of G20 meeting, Jammu & Kashmir’s famous ski resort Gulmarg gets a facelift

Ahead of the G20 meet that is to be held in Kashmir Valley, the world-famous ski resort Gulmarg is all set to welcome the delegates. Gulmarg has been given a fresh makeover for the event and all necessary arrangements have been put in place.

New hoardings, macadamisation of roads, adding new spots on the way to Gulmarg, renovation of shops, hotels and Gondola and making it tourist friendly are among the very few things that have been added to the beauty of the world-famous Gulmarg ski Resort. the hoteliers in Gulmarg are extremely happy about all the developmental work by the government. They are hopeful the event would eventually mean more tourist arrivals at the ski resort.

''Since the announcements have been made about G20, the development work has been fast-tracked, the roads, and maintenance has been done. I have not seen such development in my seven years of career. Tourism in Gulmarg would be boosted, while the locals will also get a positive mindset, and the image that we have outside can change as well. The developments are very good and will help the tourism sector a lot,'' said Waseem Hassan, a hotelier.

Gulmarg hotels and resorts are fully packed all through the year, and now with the visit of G20 delegates, the stakeholders are expecting it to become the favourite destination of foreigners as well. The event would be a start for Kashmir Valley's promotion as a tourist destination across the world.

''Development is happening very fast and nicely and whatever work was pending has also been finished due to the G20. The development has happened on a great scale, and we are extremely happy about it. We hope they don't shut Gulmarg that day, but we are hopeful that G20 will get us more tourists from international countries. This will be a great promotion for Gulmarg,'' said Mir Fayaz, a local travel agent.

The government and tourism department are finding this opportunity lucky for the Kashmir Valley as Jammu and Kashmir being a tourist place will get promoted not only domestically but at an international level as well. This will also help improve the economy of Jammu and Kashmir.

