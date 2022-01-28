Ahead of budget 2022, Indian govt appoints Nageswaran as the new Chief Economic Advisor

The Indian government on Friday appointed V Anantha Nageswaran as the country’s new Chief Economic Advisor (CEA).

The Union Finance Ministry wrote on Twitter, “Government appoints Dr V Anantha Nageswaran as the Chief Economic Advisor and today, he has assumed charge.”

Nageswaran has replaced Krishnamurthy Subramanian, who demitted the office after completing his three-year term.

The move comes just days ahead of the presentation of India’s budget on February 1.

Nageswaran is a noted writer, author, teacher and consultant and has taught at several business schools and institutes of management in India and in Singapore.

From 2019 to 2021, Nageswaran remained a part-time visiting member of the economic advisory council to the Prime Minister of India.

Nageswaran holds a Post-Graduate Diploma from the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad. He completed his doctorate from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

He was the Dean of the IFMR Graduate School of Business and a distinguished Visiting Professor of Economics at Krea University.

He served as an executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group.

The CEA is a secretary rank official attached to the finance ministry and is traditionally the main architect of the economic survey every year.

Former CEA Subramanian completed took charge on October 8, 2021. He announced that he will return to academia after resigning from the post.

A well-known Indian economist, Subramanian was appointed as CEA on December 7, 2018, after his predecessor Arvind Subramanian left the role.

(With inputs from agencies)