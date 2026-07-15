/'Shivling' found inside freezer? Agra family's viral ice formation attracts devotees

A family in Uttar Pradesh's Agra claims it has found a "shivling" inside its freezer, which has gone viral both online and offline. The ice formation within the household freezer supposedly resembles the symbolic representation of Hind deity Shiva and has attracted devotees from the neighbourhood to catch a glimpse of the formation.

The ice formation within the refrigerator was discovered by Lata Kushwaha in the Nagla Bhuja area near Kheria Mod in Agra. Her family perceived this as a divine sign. The unusual development has been widely circulated online. The ice formation was covered with coins and flowers. Lata reportedly wanted to visit the Amarnath cave shrine, but failed to do so; now she believes Lord Shiva has visited her.

“My wish to visit Amarnath has come true. Lord Shiva has given me darshan. It’s a miracle. I am still pinching myself,” said Kushwaha as reported by The Print. Now devotees have flocked from Hathras and Dadri, there is barely any room to stand, says Lata’s brother Harish. But the “shivling” is reportedly melting, according to him. He offered 5kg of sweets as “prasad” before distributing them to the devotees.

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Such claims of "shivling" inside a refrigerator have surfaced before, with the incident happening in Chhattisgarh in 2025. The recent development has triggered a reaction with a section calling it faith, while another section suggests that vertical ice accumulation or stalagmites is a standard physical process.

One user commented on the social media video, “This always happens with old manual defrost fridges. Happened many times with me. Plz dont spread false information in the name of religion.” While another commented, “andh bhakto, ek bar electricity Jane de lallu ka kya hoga. (Let the electricity go once, then we will see what happens)”. While some said there is an “Om” symbol formed on the ‘shivling’.