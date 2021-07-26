Afghan Army chief postpones India visit as Taliban assault intensifies

Afghan Army chief General Wali Mohammad Ahmadzai's India visit has been postponed as Taliban assault has gained strength in the country. General Wali was to begin his India visit from Tuesday (July 27).

Sources said, the visit was postponed due to "intensity of war and Taliban’s increased assault and offensive"

During India visit he was to hold talks with Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane, & meet Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

India and Afghanistan have defence engagements, which include New Delhi giving Mi-24 helicopters to Kabul to boost the capability of the Afghan Air Force (AAF).

His visit is part of India's engagement with Afghan leadership. India's external affairs minister in last 15 days has met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, foreign minister Mohammad Hanif Atmar, Chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation Dr Abdullah Abdullah.

Afghanistan will be the top focus also during the visit of US Secretary of state Blinken's Delhi visit. Both sides will assess the current situation in the background of US withdrawing its troops. According to US Central Command, it has completed more than 95 per cent of the withdrawal process. Of the 426 districts of Afghanistan, 212 have fallen under Taliban control, 111 are under government control while rest are contested.

