Adenovirus outbreak hits India's West Bengal, 19 children die and thousands hospitalised

Nineteen children died in India's West Bengal this year after suffering from acute respiratory infections and thousands remain hospitalised as the nation fights an adenovirus outbreak.

Since January, more than 12,000 cases of adenovirus were recorded in the state. People have admitted more than 3,000 children to the hospital with severe flu-like symptoms.

The Association of Health Service Doctors warned that there are chances of the number of cases and deaths turning out to be much higher than official statistics.

Some local media have reported the death toll to be more than 100 children. The healthcare system of the state is struggling to cope. Few hospitals have claimed that their paediatric wards are full, and reports have emerged that children have been forced to share their hospital beds.

Adenoviruses are said to cause eye, stomach and respiratory infections. Health officials stated that two mutated adenovirus strains have led to sickness and death of children.

The virus has also been traced in the states of Maharashtra and Karnataka. The local government has set up helplines to answer calls from the concerned parents and the leaves of health workers have been cancelled by the Health and Family Welfare Department to deal with the volume of cases.

Instructions have been given to clinics to remain open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The protocols adopted during the Covid pandemic like social distancing and wearing masks have been introduced to slow infections, although the authorities have not ordered the schools to close.

“The magnitude and severity of the epidemic are unprecedented,” stated paediatrician Apurba Ghosh.

An eight-member task force has been formed by the West Bengal government to monitor cases and treatment. Doctors stated that the cases are being reported in children in high volume because they failed to build immunity to common infections during lockdowns.

“The primary healthcare centres in the state, which are the first point of healthcare intervention, are not equipped with health management for severe paediatric ailments,” said a healthcare official.

Dr Prabhas Prasun Giri, who looks after the paediatric intensive care unit at the Institute of Child Health in Kolkata, said that the state did not prepare to handle the huge influx of patients.

“As we live in the post-Covid era, we should be prepared for any such type of virus outbreak. This year, it’s an adenovirus. Next year, it may be RSV (respiratory syncytial virus). Another year, it may be flu,” he stated.

