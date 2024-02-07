A video featuring Ram 'bhajans' with 'dholak' onboard an IndiGo flight draws flak from netizens

An undated video surfaced online on Tuesday (Feb 6), where passengers can be seen singing the bhajan or devotional song ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’ on a flight, along with dholak (drum instrument). Within hours of uploading, the video went viral and drew criticism from netizens.

The video was uploaded on X by a user named Champak Bhoomia (@CBhoomia) with the caption, “Blessing your timeline with "Mid Air" bhajans on Indigo”. WION, however, cannot verify the flight carrier and its destination, but the person who uploaded the video claimed it to be an IndiGo flight.

The video was shared by the X user on February 6 at midnight and has garnered more than 7 lakh views on the social media platform X.

Many X users posted angry comments on the video questioning, how they were allowed to carry a dholak (drum) inside the flight. Others lashed out at the passengers for “demeaning and making a joke out of Hinduism.”

“Is this allowed as per the laws? Unless the whole flight was booked by one group,” one user said.

Another comment reads, “It’s called disturbing the peace! I am surprised that the airline did not file a complaint. But then, it’s Indigo!”

Another takes a clever note, by saying, “Heard of “mid-life” crisis? This goes to another level of “mid-air” crisis”.

“So much hypocrisy lol. When someone offers namaz that too without creating any nuisance at any public place. He will be either jailed or punished with a harsh fine. But these things are OK that too on a flight. Such a pity downfall of my nation. Sad to see it!”(sic), wondered one user.

‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram’, also known as ‘Ram Dhun’ or Ram tune is a devotional song. The precise origins of the song are not entirely clear. It is believed to have been either written by Tulsidas (or based on his work Ramcharitmanas) or based on a 17th-century sung prayer by the Marathi saint poet Ramdas. It was widely popularised by Mahatma Gandhi in India.

Many believe that people in the video are heading to Ayodhya to visit the recently inaugurated Ram Temple in the city. However, no comments have been made by the domestic flight carrier, IndiGo Airlines.