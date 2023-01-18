8-year-old daughter of Surat-based diamond merchant gave up luxurious life to embrace monkhood

There is a perception in the eyes of the world that people who are born with silver spoons seldom leave the comfort of their luxurious life and make a living of their own. We always heard around us how people born to rich people are completely unaware of the struggles of life which makes them alien to the problems faced by the common men. But first, a daughter of a diamond businessman from the Indian state of Gujarat has decided to renounce everything to take up the life of a hermit.

The daughter of a diamond businessman from Surat, Gujarat who is only 8 years old has not only disagreed to follow the family business but also renounced its legacy and taken up the life of monkhood.

The heiress daughter of diamond merchant Dhanesh has decided to take a completely different path in life and become a hermit. The name of the 8-year-old girl is Devanshi Sanghvi, she is one of the elder sisters among the two daughters of Mr Dhanesh. According to a report by The Times of India, Devanshi Sanghvi participated in 367 initiation ceremonies and was inspired to retire from worldly life after that.

A friend close to the family told that she has never watched TV or any movie to date. Not only this, she has never been to any restaurant as well. Mr Dhanesh Sanghvi is the only son of Mr Mohan Sanghvi who is the founder of Sanghvi & Sons, which is one of the oldest diamond manufacturing companies in the state. The diamond company has branches all over the world with an annual turnover of crores. And all this multi-crore business would have gone to the elder daughter, Devanshi if she had not chosen the path of asceticism.

Devanshi's huge transformation towards monkhood was followed by a large procession with elephants, horses, and camels to celebrate the occasion in the city. According to several media reports, the diamond merchant family of Dhanesh may have the luxury to live but they have also lived a simple life in their homes. The family is also very religious and Devanshi has been following the rule of praying three times a day since her childhood.

