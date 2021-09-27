7.9% of all cancer cases were found among children: ICMR study

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), children below 14 years accounted for 7.9 per cent of all cancer cases between 2012 to 2019.

The report titled "Clinicopathological Profile of Cancers in India" found the disease was prevalent among 52 per cent in men and 47.6 among women.

The research analysed data from 96 hospitals and found that those between 45 to 64 years were diagnosed with cancer the most with prostate cancer being highest among those over 65.

The study said lung and gall bladder cancer including prostate cancer was widely prevalent among both men and women.

The report stated that chemotherapy was the most prevalent form of treatment regardless of the extent of the disease as it found head and neck region was the worst affected part of the human body.

Gynaecologic and breast cancer was the most prevalent among women, the study said. India reported 13,32,207 cases of cancer in the seven-year period between 2012 to 2019.

Lymphoma is reportedly the most common form of childhood cancer among boys accounting for 16.4 per cent of cases while girls suffered from the malignant bone tumour the most which accounted for 8.9 per cases.

However, Leukaemia affected nearly half of the children among both boys and girls in the age group of 14 and under accounting for 44 per cent in girls and 46 per cent among boys.

