7 things one needs to know about Chief of Defence Staff and his functions

1. A new department called the ''Department of Military Affairs'' (DMA) would be created as an imprint of the Ministry of Defence. The work pertaining exclusively to the military matters will fall within the ambit of this department, with the parent Department of Defence dealing with larger defence-related issues.

2. Armed forces would fall within lines of the Department of Military Affairs, with the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) at the helm. This department would have a mix of defence and civilian officers. CDS would be responsible for restructuring the military command and to promote jointness in procurement, training, and staffing for the services. The CDS would also be responsible for joint theatre command and for bringing jointness in operations.

3. The CDS would be a four-star general and shall not be eligible to hold any government office after demitting the office of CDS. He would also not be part of any private employment without prior approval for a period of five years after demitting the office of CDS.

4. The CDS would also be the permanent Chief of Staff and would be supported by the integrated defence staff. He would also act as the permanent advisor to the Raksha Mantri. The CDS will, however, not exercise any military command, including over the three service chiefs. He will also have to administer tri-service organisations. Additionally, the command related to cyber and space will be under the office of CDS.

5. CDS will provide integrated inputs of the services to relevant authorities and will also be a member of the Defence Acquisition Council and Defence Planning Committee. He will bring jointness in operations, logistics, transport training and support services, communications, repair and maintenance within three years of first CDS assuming office.

6. CDS will also enhance the usage of indigenous equipment and evaluate plans for out of area contingencies including humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. He will also implement a five-year Defence Capital Acquisition Plan and Annual Acquisition Plans.

7. The CDS would also be responsible for bringing reform in the functioning of three services aimed at augmenting combat capabilities of the armed forces. CDS will also prepare an annual report for RM on the annual achievements in jointness during the year. He will also integrate and rationalise international cooperation plans.