/5 injured in Oil India facility blast in Assam's Dibrugarh, one worker feared missing

At least five workers were injured and one went missing after a fire and explosion at an Oil India Limited (OIL) facility in Tengakhat, Assam's Dibrugarh district, on Friday morning.

The incident took place at the company's Intermediate Tank Farm (ITF) during technical work. Preliminary information suggests that the explosion occurred in the crude oil storage section while a valve was being operated.

Kamal Phukan, Area Manager of Spectron Engineers Pvt Ltd, said the injured workers were taken to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh. Another worker was shifted to Oil India Hospital for treatment.

"During technical work, a fire broke out and around five people were injured. They have been brought to the Assam Medical College and Hospital here. I have no information about any death," Phukan told ANI.

Explaining the circumstances of the accident, Phukan said it happened during routine maintenance work on a machine that was serviced monthly or quarterly.

"There was an accident. There are 5 people in Assam Medical College, one in Oil Medical College and one whom we have not found yet. Our special team is working to find him, sir," he said.

The five injured workers have been identified as Tapas Gogoi (40), a resident of Milan Nagar in Dibrugarh, Shailen Gogoi (45), Kumud Gogoi (38), Golap Dutta (58) and Indra Gogoi (40), all residents of Tengakhat.