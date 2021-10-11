5 army personnel killed in anti-terror operation in J&K's Poonch; encounter underway

A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) and four soldiers were killed after an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

According to the defence spokesperson, security forces launched an operation after intelligence agencies alerted them about the presence of terrorists in a village. The officials immediately launched a search and cordon operation in the area.

Also Read: J&K: Security forces detain over 700 ‘terrorist sympathisers’ after civilian killings

The terrorists opened fire as security personnel entered the area as five soldiers were killed. The officials had said earlier that the soldiers had sustained critical injuries during the anti-terror operation, however, the JCO and four other soldiers died later.

Also Read: J&K: 7 civilians killed in 10 days, Sikh leaders urge people to not go to work

Reports claimed the terrorists had taken refuge in a forest after crossing the Line of Control (LOC).

Also Read: J&K: Two teachers shot dead by terrorists, two days after three others were gunned down

The encounter is reportedly still underway as extra reinforcements have been deployed in the area.

(With inputs from Agencies)

