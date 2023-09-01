45 schoolchildren in India denied food for damaging football

Around 45 schoolchildren were not fed for two days in India’s eastern Chhattisgarh state as a form of punishment by the superintendent of a missionary school.

The children were reportedly punished for damaging a football during a game.

According to the Times of India newspaper, the incident took place in Pratappur, around 380 kilometres from the capital Raipur city. The school is said to be under the management of Bishop’s House, Ambikapur.

It accommodates 141 boys and girls, primarily from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, in a hostel with only 21 seats.

The newspaper in its report noted the harrowing living conditions of children in the school and the cramped rooms they are being made to live in.

The matter came to light after a video of locals giving biscuits to hungry children went viral on social media.

The administration was later informed of the matter and ordered an inquiry.

'Wanted kids to learn to struggle'

During the investigation, the superintendent, father Peter Sadom, admitted that he didn’t give food to the children, arguing that the kids needed to “learn to struggle”.

“We arrange everything for the kids, yet they break utensils and balls. They should learn to struggle and be punished for their wrongdoing. We did not give them two meals. The allegation of keeping them hungry for two days is wrong,” Sadom was quoted as saying.

When the matter reached their parents, they, along with the villagers, stormed the school demanding strong action against Sadom, saying that the kids were not safe under his supervision.

Later, the district education officer submitted the inquiry report to the collector, stating that it corroborates the allegations.

Based on the report, Bishop House suspended Sadom from all activities and responsibilities of the hostel.

The newspaper reported that the child welfare committee will inspect the school and hostel.

(With inputs from agencies)