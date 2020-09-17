33% Delhiites exposed to coronavirus, have Covid antibodies: Latest sero survey

Antibodies against COVID-19 infection have been found in 33% of people in the latest sero-prevalence survey in the national capital.

The figure was released after the preliminary analysis of the third survey of 17,000 samples.

The third serological survey, which collected samples from all 11 districts in the national capital, suggested that the prevalence of antibodies for COVID-19 went up from 29.1 per cent to around 33 per cent between August and September.

A sero prevalence survey uses serology tests to determine the number of people in a population or community who have antibodies against an infectious disease.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 tally of cases galloped past 51 lakh with a spike of 97,894 new cases and 1,132 deaths in last 24 hours.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 51,18,254 including 10,09,976 active cases, 40,25,080 cured/discharged/migrated and 83,198 deaths, according to Union Ministry of Health data.

India on Wednesday became only the second country in the world, after the United States, to record more than 5 million cases.

(With inputs from agencies)