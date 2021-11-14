26 Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district

Twenty-six Naxals were killed in an encounter with the Maharashtra police in the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in Gadchiroli district, Gadchiroli superintendent of police Ankit Goyal said.

C-60 unit of the anti-Naxal operation of Gadchiroli police has killed 26 Naxals in an encounter in Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil on Saturday, police said.

"Police had received secret information that there was a camp of Naxals in the Gyarapatti-Kodagul forest of Korchi, on the basis of this, the C-60 unit of Gadchiroli police started the search operation in Gyarapatti-Kodagul forest from 6 am on Saturday morning," Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal said.

The bodies of 26 Naxals have been recovered, whose identification is on, he added.

Along with the 26 bodies, the police also recovered a large amount of Naxal literature and weapons.

Four jawans of the C-60 unit were injured in the encounter that lasted for about eight hours. The jawans were airlifted to Nagpur and are undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital in Nagpur.