21,821 new cases take India's COVID-19 tally to 1,02,66,674

With 21,821 new coronavirus infections and 299 deaths in the past 24 hours, India`s overall tally stood at 1,02,66,674 on Thursday, while the death toll touched 1,48,738, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

The tally of active cases stands at 2,57,656 while the total recoveries have reached 98,60,280.

Kerala has reported 65,572 active COVID-19 cases while Maharashtra has reported 54,206 active cases.

Delhi has reported 5,838 active cases, 6,08,434 recoveries and 10,523 fatalities.

In a major development, terming the approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine for use in the UK as a "big step forward", AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria on Wednesday said that India will have the COVID-19 vaccine within days.

Meanwhile, a total of 17,20,49,274 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to December 30. Of these, 11,27,244 samples were tested yesterday, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

(With inputs from agencies)