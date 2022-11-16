200,000 Indians chose US for higher education in 2021-22; up 19% from last year: Report

Nearly 21 per cent of one million foreign students pursuing education in the USA are Indians. According to a report by Open Doors, nearly 200,000 Indian students chose the US as their education destination in the academic year 2021-22, thus marking a 19 per cent increase over the previous year.

The numbers for 2021-22 are only behind 2018-19 when more than 202,000 students went to the US for higher education.

However, Chinese students continue to top the list of foreign students that are enrolling for higher education in the US. Nearly 300,000 Chinese students have been choosing the US as their higher education destination, every year, over the last several years.

WATCH | Trending on WION | US: Students reappear for test after answer sheets fly out of truck

In 2021-22, more than 290,000 Chinese students took up their higher education in the US.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) publishes the Open Doors report. IIE conducts an annual statistical survey on international students in the United States since its founding in 1919 and in partnership with the US Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs since 1972.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE: