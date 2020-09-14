17 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for coronavirus as Parliament session begins

Seventeen Members of Parliament tested positive for coronavirus as the Parliament monsoon session began on Monday morning.

Their tests were carried out before the session started.

Among the infected MPs, the BJP has 12. The YSR Congress has two MPs, the Shiv Sena, DMK and RLP one each.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had earlier contracted the virus. He underwent a thorough medical examination before the parliament session started.

The parliament session is being held amid physical distancing guidelines and safety measures.

Also, ahead of the session, all members were requested to get themselves tested for COVID-19. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14.