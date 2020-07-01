16,241 fresh cases take India's COVID-19 tally to over 6 lakh

With 16,241 people testing positive for COVID-19 in a single day, India's case count reached 602,033 on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 17,786 with 418 new fatalities, according to the data provided by Worldometer.

ICMR has tested over 2.17 lakh samples tested in last 24 hours, total tests cross 88.26 lakh.

In the six months since the World Health Organization (WHO) first reported a cluster of mysterious pneumonia cases in Wuhan, China, more than 500,000 people have died from the coronavirus.

More than 10.59 million people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 5.8 million have recovered, and 515,006 have died, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected country, with 2,727,853 coronavirus cases and 130,122 deaths. It is followed by Brazil (1,408,485 cases, deaths 59,656), Russia (647,849 cases, 9,320deaths), and India (585,792 cases, 17,410 deaths).

