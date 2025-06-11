/10th pass, factory worker, caretaker of sisters after father's death: How Raj Kushwaha’s family describes the Meghalaya murder accused

Meghalaya murder case: The Family of Raj Kushwaha, who has been nabbed for allegedly killing Raja Raghuvanshi, said he is innocent and cannot commit such a crime. Raja’s sister, Suhani, said that Raj was the caretaker of the entire family after her father's demise in 2020.

The family said Raj has three sisters and he is the only brother. He has an elder sister who is pursuing her MBA. Raj left his schooling after his father’s demise four years ago and did all the odd jobs to finance the family and the education of his sisters.

The family lived in a rented house having a single room, and the 20-year-old used to work in a factory owned by Sonam Raghuvanshi’s brother.

Raj’s family said he started working just after his 10th class exam and did not even get the result before he had to start working.

His mother said initially, he used to work in a textile factory at night and used to distribute newspapers in the morning to make money for his sisters’ education.

Later down the line, a known person suggested that he work in Sonam’s factory. He went there and liked the work. He was working in the factory for two years and was obedient towards Sonam’s family.

“He never used to buy clothes or anything for his birthday, just used to think about us,” Raj’s sister said.

Relations with Sonam

Raj’s family pleaded to the authorities for justice, saying he had not done anything and he should be freed. the family said they went to meet Raj in the police station after his arrest, but authorities did not let them meet him or even see him from a distance.

“They have taken him so far. We haven't seen him since Sunday. We went to the Crime Branch to meet him, but they did not let us even see him,” Suhani told the news agency ANI.

When asked how they were planning to fight for Raj in the court, the family said they had no clue and no support to do so.

When asked if they had any idea about Raj’s relationship with Sonam, the family denied.

Raj’s mother said he was in Indore at his house and was even regularly reporting to work at the time of the murder.