/'You've never won back to back polls,' actor politician Vijay challenges DMK

With the major parties in poll-bound Tamil Nadu having firmed up their respective alliance, actor-politician Vijay remains an exception. Vijay's party, TVK, has not managed to tie up with any political outfit so far. Campaigning in Thanjavur district, which is widely regarded has the heart of Tamil Nadu's agrarian belt, actor-politician Vijay said that he acknowledged and understood the issues faced by farmers. Attacking the ruling DMK over various issues ranging from law and order to sand mining mafia, Vijay made a slew of announcements that were aimed at the agrarian community.

Outlining his party's vision for the agrarian community, he said that a TVK Government would stand with the agrarian community and reject any schemes that are against their interests. He also made a slew of announcements regarding full or partial farm loan waivers for farmers, based on the size of their land holding. Further, he mentioned that the higher education expenses of children in agrarian households would be borne by the TVK Government, provided, there is no State/Central Government employee in the household. Vijay emphasized that the key priorities of his party are to provide: education, medical facilities, road infrastructure, bus connectivity.

Attacking the DMK Government, Vijay raked up the issue of how the ruling party is keen to proceed with the Parandur airport project, near Chennai, despite the farmers protesting against it.

He also accused the DMK of not taking action againt the illegal sand mining mafia, and that state's coffers and its natural resources would go bankrupt under the DMK. Challenging Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK Chief MK Stalin, who has been confident of retaining power, Vijay pointed out that the DMK had not won back-to-back elections in the state(in many decades). He also stated that Stalin's father M. Karunanidhi could also not win consecutive terms.

He also attacked the DMK Government for their unfilfilled electoral promise of abolishing the pan-India NEET Medical entrance exam in Tamil Nadu, by seeking an exemption for the state.