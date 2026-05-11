/'Yadav', 'Brahmin', 'Rajput'? Bihar launches crackdown on vehicle stickers. THIS will be the punishment if not removed before June

The Bihar Transport Department has issued a strict directive asking vehicle owners across the state to remove caste-related words, stickers and slogans from their vehicles within one month, warning that violators could face penalties of up to ₹2,000 under the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

The move targets the widespread practice of displaying caste identities such as “Yadav”, “Rajput”, “Brahmin” and other community references on cars, bikes and commercial vehicles. Officials said the first week of June has been fixed as the deadline for voluntary compliance, after which traffic police and transport authorities will begin an extensive enforcement drive across Bihar.

According to the department, violators may face fines of ₹500 under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act and penalties of up to ₹2,000 under Section 179 for non-compliance with official directives. District Transport Officers across the state have been instructed to oversee implementation in their respective districts.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The State Transport Commissioner has directed all DTOs to ensure the order is strictly enforced, with traffic personnel expected to conduct intensified vehicle inspections after the grace period ends.

How the crackdown will be implemented

Officials said the campaign will rely on both on-ground checks and new digital surveillance infrastructure being rolled out across Bihar. The state government is simultaneously expanding its Intelligent Traffic Management System, or ITMS, with AI-powered cameras to be installed at 500 to 700 major intersections and accident-prone stretches in cities including Patna, Gaya, Bhagalpur, Muzaffarpur and Darbhanga.

The cameras will use real-time analytics to detect traffic violations such as speeding, red-light jumping, wrong-side driving and helmet violations. Authorities said the same integrated monitoring network could also aid in identifying vehicles displaying prohibited caste-based inscriptions during automated scans and enforcement checks.

More than 1,000 cameras are expected to be installed in the first phase of the project and linked to a centralised state command centre. The system will generate automated e-challans for violations, reducing dependence on manual policing.

What is the government’s motive?

The Bihar government has framed the order as part of a broader attempt to discourage caste assertion in public spaces and promote social harmony on roads. While caste identity remains deeply embedded in Bihar’s social and political fabric, officials argue that such displays often project dominance, social hierarchy and intimidation. Similar crackdowns have previously been carried out in Uttar Pradesh, Noida, Ghaziabad and Gurugram, where authorities described caste stickers as violations of traffic norms and public order.

Political observers say Bihar’s decision reflects an attempt to project administrative neutrality in a state where caste continues to dominate electoral calculations and social identity.

How did the internet react?