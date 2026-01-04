Google Preferred
  • /'Why can't Modi carry out Venezuela like attack and capture...', questions Owaisi

'Why can't Modi carry out Venezuela-like attack and capture...', questions Owaisi

Aditya Shukla
Edited By Aditya Shukla
Published: Jan 04, 2026, 10:13 IST | Updated: Jan 04, 2026, 10:13 IST
'Why can't Modi carry out Venezuela-like attack and capture...', questions Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi

Story highlights

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why can't a Venezuela-like attack be carried out by India.

After US strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why can't a similar action be taken against terrorists behind the 26/11 attacks, and the mastermind be brought to India from Pakistan.

During a speech in Mumbai Owaisi said, “We saw today that US President Donald Trump's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him from his country to America.”

“We are telling you, Modiji, why can't you send troops to Pakistan and bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India, whether it's Masood Azhar or a cruel devil from Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Owaisi further said.

US strikes Venezuela, captures Maduro

Just after the attack on Saturday (Jan 3) US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States carried out “large scale” strikes against Venezuela. He also said that he has “captured” the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown out of the country. He added that the operation was done in “conjunction” with the US law enforcement.

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

About the Author

Aditya Shukla has a vast experience of over 20 years in the field of journalism. During the years, he has worked in TV and digital, covering Indian politics and world news extensiv...Read More

