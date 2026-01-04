/'Why can't Modi carry out Venezuela like attack and capture...', questions Owaisi

After US strikes on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi has questioned Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as to why can't a similar action be taken against terrorists behind the 26/11 attacks, and the mastermind be brought to India from Pakistan.

During a speech in Mumbai Owaisi said, “We saw today that US President Donald Trump's forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and took him from his country to America.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“We are telling you, Modiji, why can't you send troops to Pakistan and bring back the masterminds of the 26/11 terrorist attacks to India, whether it's Masood Azhar or a cruel devil from Lashkar-e-Taiba,” Owaisi further said.

US strikes Venezuela, captures Maduro

Just after the attack on Saturday (Jan 3) US President Donald Trump confirmed that the United States carried out “large scale” strikes against Venezuela. He also said that he has “captured” the Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, and flown out of the country. He added that the operation was done in “conjunction” with the US law enforcement.