/'Why are you silent?': Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi, demands Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over NEET-UG row

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday (May 17) questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG 2026 and demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.



The Congress MP compared the government’s handling of the NEET 2024 and NEET 2026 controversies, alleging that the same pattern of leaks, investigations and committee formations was being repeated.

“NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. The minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed. Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this "exam paper discussion"? Why aren't you dismissing the Education Minister who keeps failing repeatedly?,” Gandhi said on X.

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NEET-UG controversy deepens after paper leak allegations

The remarks come amid mounting controversy surrounding the NEET-UG 2026 examination following allegations of a paper leak and the subsequent cancellation of the exam.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday produced accused Manisha Gurunath Mandhare before the Rouse Avenue Court and sought 14 days’ custody for further investigation.

Mandhare is part of the National Testing Agency panel and served as an expert and translator during the examination process. The CBI informed the court that the entire process followed by the NTA was under investigation.

Rahul Gandhi raises concern over student suicides

Rahul Gandhi had also questioned the Centre on Friday over the rising number of suicides linked to the NEET paper leak controversy. Referring to the death of a 21-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh who allegedly died by suicide after the exam cancellation, he said, “These youngsters didn’t lose to the exams; they were killed by a corrupt system. This isn’t suicide — it’s murder by the system.”

The Karnataka Youth Congress will organise a “Raj Bhavan Chalo” protest march in Bengaluru on May 21 over the issue, with several senior Congress leaders expected to participate.

The re-examination is scheduled to be held on June 21. As a corrective measure, Dharmendra Pradhan has announced that NEET-UG will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode from next year.