/Punjab police arrest three accused in connection with Gurdaspur grenade case, foreign link suspected

Three individuals have been arrested after the Punjab police, in coordination with Counter Intelligence Punjab, solved the grenade case involving the recovery of a hand grenade near Geeta Bhawan Road in Gurdaspur on April 27, 2026. Police said the accused were identified through technical inputs, CCTV footage and human intelligence. Investigators found that the accused had reportedly hurled the hand grenade near the shop premises in the area.



During the course of the investigation, police also recovered another hand grenade from the residence of one of the accused. Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused were allegedly acting on the directions of a foreign-based handler and had received two hand grenades from the handler.



An FIR has been registered at PS City, Gurdaspur, under relevant sections of the UAPA and the Explosive Substances Act. Police said further investigation is underway to establish both forward and backward linkages, including the role of foreign handlers and any local support network connected to the case.